Prairie Arts Festival t-shirts on sale Memorial Day

The 2017 Prairie Arts Festival t-shirts will be on sale beginning Memorial Day.

Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said the shirts will be sold at BancorpSouth, Bankfirst, Bits ’n’ Pieces, Point City Drugs, Cadence’s downtown location, Mossy Oak and the Growth Alliance.

Klutts said adult shirts will cost $15 and come in watermelon and brown. Youth shirts will cost $10 and come in watermelon and golden yellow.

She said large and extra large Comfort Colors shirts will be for sale in watermelon for $20.

Klutts said the windmill and cotton field design on the shirts was by Jessica Humphreys, an artist from Corinth who has attended the PAF for several years.

“She had this painting that I thought reflected West Point and the South,” Klutts said. “I related her artwork with the festival.”

Humphreys said the design for the shirt was an original design that she had already completed.

“Lisa saw it and emailed me about it,” Humphreys said. “I personalized it for the festival by adding the lettering and wind mill.”

Humphreys said her inspiration for the design came from her grandfather.

“My grandfather was a cotton farmer,” Humphreys said. “I have always loved cotton and incorporated it into many of my pieces, and it is also symbolic of the South.”

Klutts said Humphreys was invited to be the featured artist for this year’s festival, and her artwork will also be on the PAF flyers posters, paper fans and the 5k awards.

“She is an artist that has been to Prairie Arts Festival for several years,” Klutts said in a previous interview. “I try to use vendors that participate in Prairie Arts Festival for multiple years or have a connection to West Point.”

The PAF will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 2 in downtown West Point. Follow the Prairie Arts Festival Facebook page for more updates about the Prairie Arts Festival.