Prairie Arts Festival planning underway

Planning for the 2017 Prairie Arts Festival has begun, and the festival will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 2.

“The Prairie Arts Festival is an all day, family event with arts and crafts, food vendors, activities for kids, music and entertainment on stages and street corners, a juried arts competition and a kids’ art competition,” Growth Alliance Director Klutts said.

She said students in West Point and Clay County schools can enter the kids’ art competition that was cosponsored by the West Point Clay County Arts Council, and information for entering will be available next school year.

She said applications for other vendors and entertainment will be available at the beginning of April.

Klutts said t-shirts for the Prairie Arts Festival will be available Memorial Day weekend at local businesses and at the Growth Alliance.

Klutts said gold and coral kids’ shirts will be $10, light brown adults’ shirts will be $15 and adults’ coral Comfort Color shirts will be $20.

She said there will be limited sizes available of the Comfort Color shirts, and they will be available at the Growth Alliance. The kids’ shirts and light brown adults’ shirts will be available at local businesses throughout West Point.

Klutts said Jess Lynn Humphreys, an artist from Corinth, designed the shirts for this year.

“She is an artist that has been to Prairie Arts Festival for several years,” she said. “I try to use vendors that participate in Prairie Arts Festival for multiple years or have a connection to West Point.”

Klutts said limited sizes of Comfort Color shirts with the vintage windmill design were still available in sea foam green, neon pink and neon blue at the Growth Alliance for $15.