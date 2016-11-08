Playoff Edition: Green Wave Review

1. West Point’s defense is one of the more elite defenses in the state. The Green Wave gave up 28 points to Starkville in their second game of the season, but they have only given up 20 once since that contest with that coming against New Hope. The Trojans scored a meaningless touchdown at the end of the game. West Point limited Oxford and Clarksdale to eight and 17 points, respectively. With the playoffs starting on Friday, the Green Wave’s ability to stop people from putting up points will likely be more challenged.