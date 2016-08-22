Pheba man arrested for arson

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department made a fourth arrest in a recent arson case on Monday. CCSD arrested Thomas E. Williams, 72, of Pheba, and charged him with two counts of arson.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said one count stemmed from the Tribble residential fire, and the other from the fire at the West Point Stockyard last year.

Williams’ bond was set at $100,000, and his preliminary court day was set for Sept. 15 in the Clay County Justice Court.

He was the fourth person to be charged in connection with the May 6 fire on Tribble Road in western Clay County. Michael Tribble, 54, of Cedar Bluff, Jason Williams, 42, of Maben, and Daniel Easley, 38, also of Maben, were charged in connection with the alleged arson on Friday.

Tribble, Easley and Jason Williams were arraigned in Clay County Justice Court on Friday, and bond was set at $50,000.00 each. The preliminary court date was set for Sept. 15 at the Clay County Justice Court.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the arrests stemmed from a residential home owned by Tribble, who allegedly paid to have the home burned.

Scott said the investigation remained ongoing, and investigators were working with other local, state and federal agencies in recovering stolen property and other possible arson cases.

Anyone with any information was encouraged to contact the CCSD at 662-494-2896, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

