Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Clay County

A Clay County man was struck and killed by a vehicle yesterday on Walker Sanders Road.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the incident was still under investigation as of Thursday.

Scott said the victim was 60-year-old William Stevenson, and his body has been sent to Jackson by the coroner for autopsy.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Clay County Sheriff's Department at 494-2896 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.