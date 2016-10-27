Parks and Recreation hosting soccer; Basketball upcoming
By:
Collin Brister
Thursday, October 27, 2016
WEST POINT, MS
The West Point Parks and Recreation department is in full swing as they are currently hosting youth soccer on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.
“We’re ages three to 11. We played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday,” West Point parks and recreation director James Crowley said. “We have had a great time. With the weather being cool in the morning and cool in the evening, it’s been great. We’ve had a lot of participation.”
Category: