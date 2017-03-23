P16 Council offers advice and support to West Point schools

West Point Consolidated School District Superintendent Burnell McDonald and West Point High School Principal Jermaine Taylor spoke during the P16 Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

P16 Council President Julie Hill said the P16 Council was a council that advised and provides suggestions on how to improve the schools to the School Board and staff.

Hill said during the meeting McDonald presented the grading criteria for the upcoming state testing that begins next month to the members of the council. The grades from the state tests will be released in October or November.

Hill said during the meeting Taylor also updated the council about the improving graduation rates of WPHS students.

“The high school is a priority school because before 2010 the graduation rate was 60 percent or below,” McDonald said. “In the last five years, the graduation rate has been at 70 percent or higher.”

Taylor said the graduation rate for the 2016-2017 school year will be between 86 percent and 91 percent, and there are two rates because of the consolidated schools.

Taylor said the graduation rate for the 2015-16 school year was 81 percent, the 2014-2015 school year was 84 percent and the 2013-2014 school year was 74 percent.

“The graduation rate at the high school is improving,” Taylor said.

Hill said during the meeting Taylor also discussed the success of the ACT test prep class for 11th grade students.

Taylor also said during the meeting that the technology has improved in the classrooms, and there was a 1:1 ratio with students and Chromebooks in the classroom.