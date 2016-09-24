Oxford vs. West Point Analysis

Notes

West Point dominated the line of scrimmage in the second half. Junior defensive lineman Terrence Cherry dominated Oxford’s interior as he had three sacks in the second half. Oxford quarterback John Reece Mcclure had little time to throw in the second half, and the Green Wave took advantage of it.

West Point’s C.J. Melton took a 45-yard fumble return to the house to give West Point a two score lead late in the game, but the play of the game came two series before that when Jaylon Webb fell on a fumble in Oxford territory. Three plays later junior running back went 39 yards to the house to give the Green Wave a 13-7 lead.

Jose Garcia was perfect on the night with extra points, and Garcia had a big night punting the football putting the Chargers into their own territory for most of the night.

The Green Wave won their second consecutive contest without Chris Calvert who is sidelined with concussion like symptoms.

What it means:

There was no doubt that the Green Wave were sick of Oxford. West Point had fell five straight times to the chargers, but they were able to get off the snide with the victory on Friday night.

The reality is that West Point still has a division slate toe play on the season, and it starts next Friday night with Clarksdale. While Friday night’s win will go a long ways in determining the winner of the district, there is enough talent within West Point’s district to test the Green Wave the rest of the season.

Coach Speak

On the defense’s performance after the first touchdown

West Point head coach Chris Chambless: “We knew that if we played with more energy we’d be fine. Our guys can run and they can play. They love each other. It took us a while to get going, but when we get that solved we’re going to be okay. When everyone feeds off of each other like that, that’s when we play well.”

On the magnitude of the game vs. Oxford

Chambless: “You don’t want to harp on it all week because you know they knew in the back of their heads. We didn’t want to have a mental block in the game with playing Oxford. That can hurt you. We focused on this is the next game and the most important game, but before the game that’s when we put it in their heads that this is more than our first district game. This is Oxford, and we’ve got to roll.

On Terrence Cherry’s performance

Chambless: “He’s going to play hard. We all got a little gassed, but we stepped up and got the job done. Some of the twists we had in there we knew would work. We’re playing some young guys at times, but everything just clicked.

On the upcoming contest with Clarksdale

Chambless: “We beat them last year. After that game they started rolling. I told coach Henry Johnson that I was glad that we got them early and not late. We’ve got a big ex on our back and we have to play like it.”