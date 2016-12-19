Ole Miss/Mississippi State Observations

1. Mississippi State will play in its seventh consecutive bowl game under Dan Mullen next Monday as they take on Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburgh bowl. The Bulldogs’ APR score allowed them to sneak into a bowl game. Mississippi State struggled early in the regular season, but they’ve played extremely well toward the end of the year. While Miami isn’t an SEC opponent, the Red Hawks have had solid quarterback throughout much of the season, and will likely pose a test to a Bulldog defense that hasn’t been great for much of the season.