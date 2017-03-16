Ole Miss basketball observations

1. Ole Miss has found their point guard in freshman Breein Tyree. He was hurt at the beginning of the year after suffering a torn ACL in April of 2016, but when he got healthy, the Rebels were a much better basketball team. He struggles with turnovers at times, but his athleticism is off the charts, and he can really drive the basketball and make plays. Tyree doesn’t shoot the three ball particularly well, but he makes enough for teams to have to respect him. He’s obviously the Rebels point guard of the future, and so far this season he’s shown that he’s ready to embrace that role.