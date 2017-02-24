Ole Miss basketball observations

Ole Miss was able to win a game on the road against a rival when their best player went 4-16 from the field. The Rebels got very little from Terrence Davis who had put up more than 20 points in four of his last five games. That’s a good sign going forward, as the Southaven native won’t continue to play poorly. If the Rebels can continue to get surrounding players to play like they did in the second half on Tuesday night, they’re going to cause problems for teams going down the stretch.