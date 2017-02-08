Ole Miss basketball observations
By:
Collin Brister
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
WEST POINT, MS
The Rebels aren’t dead in their hopes of reaching the NCAA tournament yet. The bubble this year is historically bad, and while Ole Miss doesn’t have that good of a resume, they still have opportunities to enhance their chances. They have a top 50-win opportunity on Wednesday night as they travel to Knoxville. They’ll have opportunities later on in the year when they travel to Fayetteville and host South Carolina at home to end the season.
