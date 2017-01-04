Ole Miss basketball observations

1. Ole Miss got the game respectable last night with Florida towards the end, but the Gators blew the Rebels off the floor for much of the game. Florida never really had much worry with the Rebels after about the ten-minute mark in the first half. Ole Miss simply turned the basketball over too much to be competitive in the contest. They had 15 first half turnovers, and allowed Florida to get out to too big of a lead to have a chance to win the game.