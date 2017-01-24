Old Waverly to host Arts and Action fundraiser

Arts and Action fundraiser event to raise money for Mississippi State University Collegiate Recovery Community will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 and Old Waverly Golf Club.

Martha Allen, CRC board member and director of marketing for community counseling services, said all the money raised during Arts and Action will go towards scholarships for students participating in the CRC.

Restaurateur Robert St. John and watercolor artist Wyatt Waters will be the featured guests for the fundraiser. St. John will provide a four course meal to guests while Waters paints. A live auction of the painting will follow the meal.

Tickets for the event are $200 and must be purchased in advance from msucrc-artsandaction.eventbrite.com. Tables can be reserved for large groups, and tickets are only available for the first 100 supporters.

According to the CRC website, the CRC at Mississippi State gives support services to students recovering from drug, alcohol and process addictions. The CRC allows students the opportunity of an all-inclusive college experience and the ability to achieve their educational goals, all while enhancing their own personal recovery.