Old Waverly Golf Club to host 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced yesterday that Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point will host the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. Scheduled for Aug. 5-11, 2019, this will be the third USGA championship contested at Old Waverly, which previously hosted the 1999 U.S. Women’s Open and 2006 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championships.

“The USGA is proud to bring one of our three oldest championships to Old Waverly in 2019,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “The U.S. Women’s Amateur attracts the world’s best female amateur players, and we are confident Old Waverly will provide a fair and comprehensive test that identifies a champion worthy of hoisting the historic Robert Cox Trophy.”

Designed by Bob Cupp and Jerry Pate, a U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur champion, Old Waverly opened for play in September 1988. Eleven years later, it hosted the 1999 Women’s Open, won by three-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Juli Inkster, who secured the first of her two Women’s Open titles by carding a 72-hole score of 272, tied for the best in Women’s Open history. In 2006, Meghan Stasi won the first of her four U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur titles at Old Waverly with a 5-and-4 victory over Thuhashini Selvaratnam.

“It is an honor to host the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Waverly,” said George Bryan, club founder. “We have a strong history of supporting competitive amateur golf, and we look forward to welcoming the best female amateurs in the game to our course and to the state of Mississippi in 2019.”