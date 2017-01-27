Odell Beckham Makes CRAZY Catch from Drone 125 FEET in the Air at 2017 Pro Bowl Practice

Odell's gotta be Odell. Beckham was showing off for the fans at practice for the Super Bowl's ugly best friend, aka the Pro Bowl. OBJ was letting loose, catching passes from division rival Dak Prescott. He even took the time to catch a pass from a DRONE. Yeah, humans aren't good enough now for the circus catch specialist. Check out this video clip of Odell stretching out for the reception. Is there anything he can't do?