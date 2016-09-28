Oak Hill Travels to Carroll Academy Friday night

Last Week: The Raiders opened their district slate by hosting Winona Christian Academy, but were knocked off 49-42.

The Raiders were able to put a ton of points on the scoreboard but were unable to get the Stars off the field consistently. Winona Christian features a double win offense, but the Stars threw the football a good bit of the time, forcing Oak Hill to respect the pass. Then the Stars were able to run the ball with success as Oak Hill was not able to load the box.