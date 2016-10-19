Oak Hill takes on Deer Creek for Senior Night

Last Week

Last Week the Raiders took to the road in what will be their last road contest of the year, but fell short to the Leake Academy Rebels 55-3.

Oak Hill struggled to get much going on the offensive side of the football, only mustering the three points. The defense continued its struggles during the contest as the Rebels were able to score pretty consistently on the Raiders.

The offense was held to only 75 yards in the contest, with only 11 of those yards coming via the rushing attack.

The Raiders were 2-10 on third down, and turned the football over twice with one coming via fumble and other as an interception.