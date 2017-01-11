Oak Hill Girls beat Columbus Christian; Boys fall in overtime
Collin Brister
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
WEST POINT, MS
The Raiders were able to go to Columbus Christian Academy yesterday, and come out with a much needed victory over the Rams. The Raiders played extremely well on the offensive end, and made life tough for Columbus Christian when they were on offense. The Raiders will return to action tonight as they travel to Winona Christian, looking for their second district win of the season.
