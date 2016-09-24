Oak Hill Falls to Winona Christian 49-42

Oak Hill dropped their first district game of the year 49-42 to the Winona Christian Stars.

The Stars struck early in the game with a 53-yard touchdown pass to gain a 7-0 lead. The Raiders responded immediately and tied the game up at 7 with a little under 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Stars continued with their scoring as they went for another touchdown through the air to take a 14-7 lead on the Raiders.

Oak Hill would again respond with a touchdown, but a missed two point conversion left Oak Hill trailing by a point. Winona would score again to take a 21-13 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. The Stars would add another touchdown late in the first half to take a 28-13 lead, but the Raiders scored right before halftime to cut the lead to 28-21.

Things got wild in the second half, as Winona Christian scored to take a 35-21 lead in the third quarter, and eventually would go up 42-21. The Raiders wouldn’t lay down, however, as Oak Hill stormed back to cut the lead to 42-28.

Winona Christian would stall that momentum for the time being and would take a 49-28 lead with a little over five minutes remaining in the contest.

That’s when Oak Hill made their run, as the Raiders immediately went down the field and cut the lead to 49-35, and would cause a Star turnover on Winona Christian’s next possession. The Raiders would turn the turnover into points and cut the lead to 49-42.

That would be the last time the Raiders would score on the night as Oak Hill fell short in their first district game. The Raiders will be on the road next week against Carroll Academy as they try to win their first district game of the season.

Coach Speak with Winona Christian Coach Junior Graham

On the Game

Graham: “We struggled to contain Dill. He extended the play time and time again. His receivers caught balls. It got interesting because we had two fumbles trying to milk the game away. They did a really good job down the stretch.”

On Oak Hill’s quarterback Ken Dill

Graham: “He’s awesome. He played a good ball game. He was always under control. We got pressure on, controlled pressure. He did a good job extending plays and getting the ball down the field.”

On his offense’s success:

Graham: “We threw the ball early. We were forced to throw the ball and got a couple of quick scores through the air. We had 540 yards and 300 on the ground. We ran it effectively all night.”

On the craziness at the end of the game

Graham: “We went up 49-28 and gave up a couple of big plays and they make it 49-35. We get the ball and drive it down and fumble. They scored quickly again with Dill. We recovered three onside kicks. The last play of the game we had to snap it because there was six seconds left and it was fourth down. We fumbled it, and had to tackle Oak Hill at our 25 yard line to win the game.”

Just the Numbers

Ken Dill went 17-27 through the air for 301 yards with five touchdowns to one interception.

Powell Tabor had seven catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Dill lead the Raiders in rushing as the senior quarterback had eight carries for 74 yards.