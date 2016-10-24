Oak Hill Falls to Deer Creek 28-7

Oak Hill was not able to find a rhythm on offense and their defense wasn’t able to keep Deer Creek out of the end zone in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders dropped their last contest of the year28-7 to Deer Creek Academy.

Deer Creek started their scoring on the first play of the game as they took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

The Raiders were not able to respond to the Warriors touchdown as they turned the ball over on downs after four plays on their next offensive possession.

The Warriors would score on the next possession as they had a rushing touchdown from 11 yards out and took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Raiders were able to find a little bit of a spark on the next drive, but after three straight incompletions Oak Hill was forced to punt the ball back to Deer Creek.

The Raider defense stood strong the rest of the half. After giving up more than 40 points in five contest in a row, Oak Hill only allowed seven offensive points to the Warriors in the first half.

Oak Hill was able to stop the Warriors twice inside the red zone to keep their offense within striking distance in the second quarter.

The Raiders had possession of the ball to start the second half, but were unable to do anything with the football going three and out. The Raiders defense continued to stiffen and not allow Deer Creek to put the game away.

The Raider’s offense found their footing on their second drive of the third quarter as they went 80 yards to cut the lead to 14-7 after senior quarterback Ken Dill hit senior wide receiver Powell Tabor on a 18-yard touchdown pass and sophomore kicker Grayson Easterling added the extra point.

The Raiders looked poised to get the ball back and give their offense a shot to tie or win the game, but Deer Creek scored on a third-and-six where the Warriors fumbled the ball to go up 20-7. The Warriors would add a touchdown late in the game to put the final score at 28-7.

Coach Speak

On the defense

Raider Head Coach Chris Craven: “The defense played really well. We tackled better than we did in a lot of games. They stepped up and played a better game and we’re proud.”

On Senior night

Craven: “At Oak Hill we’re a family, a very close family. It’s tough. It’s like sending your son off to college. They’re still around, but they’re not here anymore. It’s a love relationship that we have. It’s not just coaching and games. It’s about family, life, and becoming young men and molding and shaping them. I’m very proud of all of them. Oak Hill is a small school. You have to ride the coat tails of some of them. They got thrown in fire and we’re very proud of what they accom