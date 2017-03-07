NMMC-West Point to award two scholarships to Clay County students

North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point has begun accepting applications from graduating high school seniors in Clay County for two $1,000 medical career scholarships.

NMMC Community Outreach Coordinator Anne Comer said students from West Point High School, Oak Hill Academy or Hebron Christian School who plan to major in a medical career, excluding dental and veterinary medicine, are eligible.

Comer said the two recipients of the scholarships can use the money toward tuition, books or any other school related expenses.

“There is a committee at the hospital that reviews the applications and picks two recipients,” Comer said. “The applicants are judged on different criteria including extracurricular activities, community involvement, grades, ACT score and references.”

Scholarships are funded by the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, and applications are available from local high school guidance counselors or by calling Comer at 495-2141.

The application deadline will be April 14.