Neighborhood Watch provides security for neighborhoods in West Point

Residents in West Point can sign up for Neighborhood Watch through the West Point Police Department to help keep their neighborhoods safer.

D.A.R.E. and Juvenile Officer Zate McGee said the police department encourages neighbors to sign up for Neighborhood Watch and to look out for each other and their homes.

“Neighborhood watch helps the police department,” she said. “We encourage neighbors to watch out for each other and be aware of their surroundings. If you see and unfamiliar car in the neighborhood or something else suspicious, call the police department and we can check it out. It may be nothing or it may be a threat.”

Police Chief Tim Brinkley said Neighborhood Watch programs serve as a major deterrent to crime.

"When a criminal knows there's a watch program in a certain area, they're less likely to commit crimes in that area,” Brinkley said in a previous interview.

He said the program did not require or authorize any citizens to patrol their streets, engage with possible offenders or make arrests, but it helped to train citizens on what to look or listen for in order to assist police officers.

"There's really no need for someone to be on shift walking up and down the neighborhood confronting people - that's not what the program is for," Brinkley said in a previous interview. "We don't expect people to do any police work. That's our job, and Neighborhood Watch is more about keeping your eyes and ears open."

McGee said if someone was interested in signing up for Neighborhood Watch, he or she first needed to check with their neighbors to make sure they also wanted to sign up.

She said once the whole neighborhood was on board, contact the police department to fill out the appropriate paperwork and schedule a meeting either at the department or in the neighborhood.

She said after the meeting and paperwork were done, a sign would be installed in the neighborhood by the police department at no cost.