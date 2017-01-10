National Title Game Thoughts

1. The national title game was one of the best things that could happen to college football from an optics stand point. Clemson and Alabama played for the 2015 national championship, and the contest was one for the ages. The two teams, a year later, played for the same prize on Monday night, and nobody expected anything but what we got. The playoffs weren’t exciting. Clemson won in a blowout, and Alabama bludgeoned Washington at the line of scrimmage where it wasn’t really ever a contest. National title games don’t usually come down to the last minute or last play, but on Monday night we got that.