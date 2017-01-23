Mullins downgrades to manslaughter

A Surgis man was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter during last week’s Circuit Court term.

Charles Mullins, 20, was originally charged with capital murder but pleaded to the lesser crime of manslaughter.

Mullins was originally charged with murder while in commission of battery of a child after the death of a 2-month-old child in October 2014.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a previous statement released to media that 911 dispatch received a call on Oct. 8, 2014, requesting ambulatory services in regard to an injured child on Griffith Road in western Clay County.

He said emergency responders discovered Mullins' daughter, Iriana Mullins, in critical condition. She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. According to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Department, she was removed from a ventilator Oct. 10 and died later that day.