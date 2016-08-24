More arrests in Clay County arson

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department has made additional charges in connection with the alleged arson of the West Point Stockyard from last year.

Jason Williams, 42, of Maben, and Daniel Easley, 38, also of Maben, were arrested Friday and charged with arson in connection with a May 6 incident on Tribble Road in western Clay County.

CCSD added additional charges relating to the Stockyard fire on Wednesday. No bond was set and both individuals were awaiting their appearance in Clay County Justice Court as of press time Wednesday.