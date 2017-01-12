Mississippi State basketball: Five Thoughts

1. Mississippi State was supposed to take time to gel with all the new pieces that they had coming into their roster. It took one SEC loss, it appears, for everything to gel. They lit LSU up in Baton Rouge on Saturday and they ran Arkansas out of Bud Walton in Fayetteville on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are young, and they’ll lose some games that they probably shouldn’t lose at times this season, but the potential of this team was clearly evident during their last two wins over LSU and Arkansas.