Mississippi State basketball: Five observations
By:
Collin Brister
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
WEST POINT, MS
MSU’s schedule does not get any easier over the last seven games. They’ll play South Carolina on Saturday, a team that is in contention for the SEC championship. They still have to play Ole Miss, a team that defeated them soundly when the two played earlier in Oxford. They’ll have to play better throughout the whole contests if they’re going to get themselves in position to make the NIT and get a solid seed in the SEC Tournament.
Category: