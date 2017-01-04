Mississippi State basketball: Five observations

The rest of the SEC schedule gets harder before it gets any easier for the Bulldogs. They’ll travel to LSU for their next SEC contest on Saturday, but it really gets tough after that. They’ll have to travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas, and then have home games against Texas A&M and Kentucky, two teams that are more seasoned than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State will have to weather this early onslaught of good teams, and they’ll likely find more success on the back end of their conference schedule.