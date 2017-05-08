May is Mental Health Awareness Month

May serves as Mental Health Awareness Month, and West Point offers several resources for citizens to take care of their mental health.

Community Counseling Services county administrator Stephanie Taylor said CCS was trying to remove the stigma associated with mental health problems.

“You see stuff about people suffering from mental health issues on TV and movies, and they always try to sensationalize it,” Taylor said. “We all have mental health, and that’s why we have to move toward being proactive and taking care of our mental health.”

She said CCS offered counseling services to Choctaw, Clay, Noxubee, Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Webster and Winston Counties, and its emergency hotline can be reached 24/7 at 888-943-3022.

Taylor said one example of how CCS served West Point was the grief counseling offered to the family, friends and classmates of West Point High School student Jashun Johnson after he was killed in a car wreck on April 24.

“That is one example of a time when people were going about their daily life and never walked through our doors before, but in that moment they needed us,” Taylor said.

She said another example was the counseling CCS provided to the friends, family and classmates of the Starkville student who recently committed suicide as a result of bullying.

“It’s not always the extreme of what you see on movies and TV,” Taylor said. “We have to get people away from that. There’s no shame if you are depressed, or if you go through a divorce or have a loved one pass away and just need some help and need someone to talk to.”

