Marshall Park to receive new playground equipment

Plans are in place for playground equipment to be put in at Marshall Park through a grant from KaBOOM! and Yokohama.

West Point Grant Writer Melanie Busby said KaBOOM! was a non-profit organization that provided playgrounds for communities with low funding, and Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi would be the corporate sponsor.

“Yokohama has done two other playgrounds in other communities, and they wanted Marshall Park to be next,” Busby said.

She said didn’t have a total cost of the project as of Thursday, but said the city’s match would be about $8,500

West Point Parks Director James Crowley said a planning committee would work with children in the community to help them design a playground the kids wanted. He said children aged 3-16 would be included in the planning process, and would be asked to incorporate ideas for the handicapped.

Busby said the process of adding the equipment to the park would take three days, and 30 volunteers will be needed on the first two set up days, and 75 to 200 volunteers who were 18 years old or older will be needed to construct the playground on the third day.

“If anyone younger than 18 wants to help by handing out water or in another way, they are welcome to, but you must be at least 18 to be on the playground and put together the equipment for insurance purposes,” Busby said. “It is a good opportunity for groups to volunteer.”

She said the 2,500 square foot lot was already graded so it will be level for the equipment, and the city was responsible for soil testing which will cost $800.

“The value of a playground this size would be at least $100,000, so the city’s local match is very minimal,” Busby said.

