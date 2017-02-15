Magnolia's at the Ritz to open Wednesday

Magnolia’s at the Ritz will open for business Wednesday, and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The new restaurant will take the place of the former Café Ritz on Commerce Street.

“We want to eventually go seven days when we can,” owner of Anthony’s Good Food Market Ray Hamilton said in a previous interview. “We want to make sure we’ve got the staff. Right now we have the staff for five days.”

Hamilton said Magnolia’s would offer upscale Southern cuisine including plate lunches, soups, salads, appetizers, sandwiches and unique Southern dishes as entrees, and the majority of the new menu items would be different from what was previously available at the Café Ritz.

“We picked items that are popular around here and put our own unique twists to them,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said The Ritz Theater and Conference Center, located beside Magnolia’s at the Ritz, was available to rent for large parties and events, and Magnolia’s at the Ritz cater events there.

Hamilton said local artist Deborah Mansfield was in charge of the design of the interior of the restaurant, and she painted magnolia trees and blossoms to go along with the theme of the restaurant.