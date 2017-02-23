Magnolia's at the Ritz has successful opening

City officials gathered for the ribbon cutting of Magnolia’s at the Ritz yesterday morning before its grand opening at 11 a.m.

Owner of Magnolia’s at the Ritz Ray Hamilton said the restaurant had a successful first day of business.

“It went wonderfully,” Hamilton said. “We had a great turnout and had no problems that I’m aware of.”

Hamilton said Magnolia’s at the Ritz’s offers unique Southern entrees, soups, sandwiches, appetizers, salads and plate lunches every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We decide on two items for the plate lunches and they are served all week,” Hamilton said. “The food is better quality if we order a week’s worth of it.”

He said Magnolia’s at the Ritz can cater events and events at the Ritz Theater and Conference Center, which is located next to the restaurant.