Love Where You Live banquet celebrates West Point citizens

The 91st annual Growth Alliance banquet, themed “Love Where You Live” celebrated West Point citizens and their accomplishments Thursday night at the Civic Center.

Director of main street and tourism for the Growth Alliance Lisa Klutts said the banquet had a great turnout this year.

“It was very well attended, and the tickets sold out,” Klutts said. “We had a great night.”

Klutts said awards were presented to West Point citizens to celebrate their accomplishments for the city of West Point.

Orlando Richmond and Fox Haas were inducted into the West Point Hall of Fame, Kristen Stevens was awarded Citizen of the Year and Anne Comer was awarded Volunteer of the Year during the banquet.

Bryan Harrell and Harrell General Contracting was awarded with the President’s Choice Award for constructing the pavilion at Kidtown.

Corks and Canvas won Best Promotion of an Event for Take a Swing at Cancer. Mary Margaret Case accepted the award.

Lila Miller and David Fairbrother were awarded with Best Downtown Rehabilitation of a Building, and Karen Copeland of Copeland Real Estate was awarded Honorable Mention.

Layne Bruce, Layne Bruce, Executive Director of Mississippi Press Association and West Point native, spoke during the banquet.