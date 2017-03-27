Look Around The District: West Point Softball

West Point

The Green Wave had a tough start to their district schedule last week, as they fell in the first game of district-play to Saltillo 12-0.

West Point didn’t get anything going offensively on the Tigers, and that would wind up costing them towards the end of the contest.

The Green Wave will get multiple chances this week to get off the snide in district play as they’ll travel to New Hope on Tuesday night to take on the Trojans in what will be New Hope’s first district game. They’ll then get a chance on Thursday at home to get revenge on the blowout loss to Saltillo.