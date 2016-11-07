Look Around The District: West Point

West Point vs. Lewisburg

The Green Wave wrapped up their undefeated district schedule on Friday night as they beat Lewisburg 53-17 in a game that West Point put away early.

West Point jumped out early on Lewisburg and took a 39-7 lead into the locker room at halftimef. With the game still in hand West Point was able to get many of their younger players into the game after halftime.

West Point was led in rushing by junior running back Marcus Murphy as he had 10 attempts for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Andre Lane also had 13 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Senior quarterback Clayton Knight was 6-11 for 81 yards and two touchdowns. West Point was led in receiving by senior wide receiver Demarrio Edwards who had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards also had four rushing attempts for 68 yards.

West Point was dominant against Lewisburg’s rushing attack, only allowing the Patriots to accumulate 43 yards on the ground on 30 carries. Lewisburg went 17-27 through the air for 168 yards.

Lewisburg finished their season at 3-9 (1-6). West Point won their district and will take on Holmes County Central in the first round of the playoffs.