Look Around The District: West Point

West Point-The Green Wave moved one step closer to a district title with their 48-6 victory over Saltillo on Friday night. West Point scored early and often on the Tigers. The Green Wave scored on their first position as senior quarterback Clayton Knight hit Jason Brownlee for a touchdown. West Point didn’t stop scoring in the first half, as they took a 35-0 lead into the locker room. The Green Wave were able to get some younger players into the contest in the second half and were still able to outscore the