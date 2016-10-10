Look Around The District: West Point

West Point-The Green Wave were dominant once again on Friday night as they knocked off the Center Hill Mustangs to improve to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play. After the first drive of the contest, the Mustangs never threatened to score on West Point again. The Green Wave were led by receiver Demarrio Edwards and junior running back Marcus Murphy as both had solid offensive production. West Point struggled initially to contain the rushing attack from Center Hill, but played much more disciplined throughout the game and physically dominated the contest after the first quarter. West Point will travel to Lake Cormorant this week to take on the Gators and will travel to Saltillo the week after that.