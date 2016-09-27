Look Around The District: West Point

West Point-West Point ended the five game losing streak to Oxford on Friday night, as they knocked off the Chargers 22-8. West Point’s defense was fantastic in the second half, as the Green Wave shut out the Chargers and never let them get anything going. The Green Wave also scored a defensive touchdown to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Marcus Murphy had explosive runs to give the Green Wave their two offensive touchdowns on the night. The Green Wave will travel to Clarksdale this week before returning home to take on Center Hill.