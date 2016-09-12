Look Around The District: West Point

Clarksdale-The Wildcats moved to 3-1 on the season after defeating Gentry on Friday night. The Wildcats haven’t given up more than six points in a contest in their previous three games. The Wildcats only allowed 226 yards on the night. The Wildcats were led in rushing by senior Dayeveon Hill who rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries. The Wildcats have Tunica Rosa Fort this week, before starting district play at New Hope the next week.

Oxford-Oxford fell 23-3 to cross-county rival Lafayette for the first time since 2012. The Chargers have had an up and down start to the season as they knocked off 6-A teams Southaven and Madison Central, but were blown out by Starkville and Lafayette in weeks two and four respectively. Sophomore Charger quarterback John Reece McClure had a tough night on Friday as he went 13-32 for 172 yards and one interception. The Chargers have a bye week before taking on West Point to open district play.

Center Hill-The Mustangs are 2-1 on the season after falling to Horn Lake 24-6 on Friday night. The Mustangs struggled to get anything going offensively and the defense gave up some scores late. The Mustangs will take on Amory this week before starting district play at Lewisburg the next week.

New Hope-The Trojans had a bye week after falling to Columbus in week three 49-21. The Trojans are set to take on Caledonia this week, before opening district play by hosting Clarksdale. The Trojans are led by quarterback Thomas Stevens who has thrown for 256 yards on the season with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Lake Cormorant-Lake Cormorant fell to 2-2 on the season, after falling to Desoto Central 24-21 on Friday night. The Gators fell in the first game of the season to Senatobia, before knocking off Douglass from Memphis and Holly Springs. Lake Cormorant will take on Horn Lake before starting district play against Saltillo. The Gators are led by sophomore quarterback Ben Rohrbacher who is 23-56 through the air for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

Lewisburg-Lewisburg is 2-2 on the season after getting blown out by Hernando. The Patriots will take on Mitchell from Memphis before opening district play hosting Center Hill. The Patriots are extremely reliant on rushing the football as they’ve rushed 147 times on the season for 711 yards, good for a 4.8 yard per carry average.

Saltillo-Saltillo’s rough season continued on Friday night as they fell 39-13 to Ripley. The Wildcats are 0-4 on the season, and while their first two contests against North Pontotoc and Amory were one possession contests, the past two contests have been less competitive. The Tigers will take on Baldwyn Friday night before hosting Lake Cormorant in their first game of district play.

West Point-West Point has clearly looked like the best team in the division so far. The Green Wave knocked off Columbus on Friday night 13-3 behind a big game from Andre Lane. The Green Wave will host Noxubee County this week, before hosting Oxford in a huge game to open district play.