Look Around The District: Oak Hill

Oak Hill-The Raiders fell to 0-3 in district play on Friday night and 2-6 overall as they lost at Carrol Academy 42-31. The Raiders have had some defensive woes as of late giving up more than 40 points in their last four games, all resulting in losses. Oak Hill will step outside of district play this week as they travel to Leake Academy before returning home for their last regular season contest of the year to face Deer Creek Academy.