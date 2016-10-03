Look Around The District: Oak Hill

Winona Christian-While Winona Christian has had success in district play, opening the slate 3-0 with victories over Columbus Christian, Deer Creek and Oak Hill, the Stars haven’t had the same success outside of district play. Winona Christian fell to Indianola Academy 43-14 Friday night. Winona Christian will host Bayou Academy this week before traveling to Lee Academy. The Stars will finish their season by hosting district opponent Carroll Academy.