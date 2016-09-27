Look Around The District: Oak Hill

Winona Christian-The Stars were able to knock off Oak Hill on Friday night in one of the crazier games that will happen in the state this year. The Stars relied on heavily on the run as they rushed for over 300 yards against the Raiders. Winona Christian led by three scores late, but Oak Hill was able to scrap and claw their way back into the game. Winona Christian will travel to Indianola Academy next week before hosting Bayou Academy of Cleveland.