Look Around The District: Oak Hill

Winona Christian-Winona Christian, and head coach Junior Graham, moved to 3-1 on the season, and 1-0 on the district with a 41-6 on the season. After Winona Christian fell to Winston Academy in week two, the Stars have put together two solid performances two weeks in a row. The Stars defeated Kirk Academy 31-6 before their victory over Deer Creek. The Stars will now play three consecutive road games as they travel to Columbus Christian, Oak Hill and Indianola Academy respectively.

Carroll Academy-Carroll Academy has been one of the more impressive teams so far in this district, as they improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating Lee Academy 37-0 Friday night. Carroll defeated DeSoto Academy of Arkansas in week one 25-0, and defeated Central Holmes Christian 40-12 before falling to Prairie View Academy in week three. Carroll will take on Deer Creek on the road this week in their first district game and will host Claiborne Academy of Louisiana the next week.

Deer Creek-Deer Creek fell to 2-2 on the season after falling to Winona Christian 41-6 on Friday night. The Warriors struggled to get anything going offensively in their first district loss of the season. Deer Creek appears to be feast or famine in the early portion of the season, as they’ve won two contests by 30 points, before falling to Winona Christian by 35 points on Friday night. Deer Creek continues their district play on Friday night as they’ll take on Carroll Academy.

Columbus Christian Academy-After winning their first contest of the season two weeks ago against Kirk Academy, Columbus Christian Academy has dropped two straight contests to Sylva Bay Academy and Tupelo Christian Prep, respectively. Columbus Christian Academy start district play on Friday night as they host Winona Christian, before hosting Newton County Academy the next week.

Oak Hill- Oak Hill found themselves facing two deficits on Friday night, but managed to come back each time. The Raiders would go down early 6-0, before putting a drive together to answer the West Memphis Academy Black Knights and take a 7-6 lea. The Raiders were supposed to start the second half with the football, but an onside kick negated that hope. The Raiders would find themselves down again 14-7, but eventually answered and tied the contest up at 14 all in the fourth quarter. After stopping the Black Knights in their own territory, Oak Hill relied on senior Macon Mcbrayer to win the ball game. Mcbrayer had two rushes of more than 20 yards and got the Raiders into field goal range, and sophomore kicker Grayson Easterling knocked a 25-yard field goal through the uprights as the Raiders prevailed in a 17-14 victory.