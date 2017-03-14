Local AARP chapter to hold public meeting

The local AARP chapter 5252 will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall to inform AARP members of potentially missed benefits.

Chapter President Rosetta Jefferson said the meeting is free to anyone 50 years old or older in the Golden Triangle community to attend.

“Most people just pay AARP monthly, but they aren’t aware of what AARP can do for them,” Jefferson said. “We want to inform everyone of the benefits of AARP that they may be missing.”

Jefferson said Ivy Craig and other administrators from the state AARP state headquarters in Jackson will speak at the meeting.

Jefferson also said anyone who was not an AARP member but was interesting in learning more about insurance provider or signing up was welcome to attend.