Issues and Eggs Legislative Breakfast set for March 11

The West Point - Clay County Growth Alliance will host the annual Issues an Eggs Legislative Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on March 11 at The Ritz Theater and Conference Center.

The breakfast will feature District 37 Representative Gary Chism, District 38 Representative Tyrone Ellis, District 36 Representative Karl Gibbs and District 16 Senator Angela Turner-Ford.

Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said the breakfast will be free and open to the public, and anyone with an interest in what bills have passed or died during this legislative session can attend and ask questions.

“This breakfast gives the community the opportunity to meet with their representatives in person and ask them questions,” Klutts said. “It also gives the senator and representatives a chance to meet their constituents who put them into office face to face.”

Klutts said the breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m., but patrons can come and go as they please.

“If someone wants to hear one specific representative speak or ask questions, they are welcome to do that,” she said.