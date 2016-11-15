Hunter Akins signs to play golf at Southern Miss

Hunter Atkins won a state championship in baseball at 12-years-old playing for the Mississippi Longhorns based out of West Point.

That was the last baseball game he ever played, as the senior put down the baseball bat and picked up golf clubs for the remainder of his athletic days.

That decision payed off on Tuesday in the Oak Hill High School library as Atkins signed to play golf and the University of Southern Mississippi after his high school days are over.