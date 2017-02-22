Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for April 29

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Clay, Oktibbeha and Lowndes counties will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 29 at the GTR Landfill in Starkville.

West Point Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Klutts said anyone who wanted to dispose of hazardous household items could bring them to the GTR Landfill, which is located west of Highway 45 A on Old West Point Road in Starkville.

Klutts said hazardous household waste was collected in West Point in the past, but this year the collection will be at the landfill.

Aerosols, batters, paint, household cleaners, chlorine, wood finish, automobile fluids, herbicides, rodent poison, oil filters, pesticides, electronic wastes and lighter fluid will be accepted at the landfill during the collection day.

“Those items are not typically accepted by the landfill,” Klutts said. “They aren’t like typical garbage and will not be buried in the landfill, but they will be collected and then recycled or hauled off to be properly disposed of.”

Explosives, infectious waste, munitions, radioactive waste, gas canisters or cylinders and Freon devices will not be accepted. Business or industrial items also will not be accepted.