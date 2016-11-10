High School and College Pick'em

Analysis: This is a tad different than two years ago when Mississippi State went to Alabama ranked number one in the country.

The Bulldogs were having a rough season, losing three times on the last play of the game, but they garnered a win over the number four ranked Texas A&M Aggies last week, arguably one of the biggest wins in Dan Mullen’s tenure in Starkville.

To put it lightly, Alabama isn’t Texas A&M. This could be the best Alabama team that Nick Saban has ever coached at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were able to go into Baton Rouge last week with a true freshman quarterback and come out with a victory.

Pick: Mississippi State will have to play extremely well, and Alabama will have to turn the football over an inordinate amount of times for the Bulldogs to come out with a victory on Saturday. The Vegas line is 29 points, and Mississippi State should cover that if they play well.

Alabama-42 Mississippi State-24