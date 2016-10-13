High School and College Pick'em

Oak Hill at Leake Academy-Friday at 7 p.m. at Leake Academy

Analysis: Oak Hill head coach Chris Craven said that the Raiders have not played up to their full potential yet, and that he feels they’ve not played their best game so far. Oak Hill is running out of time to play their best game, as they only have two contests remaining left in the season with Leake this week and the Raiders’ senior night against Deer Creek Academy the next week.

Pick: The Raiders have struggled the past few weeks on defense, but I think the Raiders step up their play Friday night and make the contest very interesting. The Raiders’ electric offense always gives them the ability to stay in football games and have a shot at the end to win.

Oak Hill-45

Leake Academy-42